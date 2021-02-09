Flyers' Claude Giroux, Justin Braun added to NHL's COVID protocol list

2 more Flyers added to COVID protocol list originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

About four hours after Tuesday night's Flyers-Capitals game was officially postponed, Claude Giroux and Justin Braun were placed on the NHL's COVID protocol list. The NHL updates the list every day around 5 p.m. ET.

The Flyers currently have three players out because of COVID protocol. Travis Sanheim has remained sidelined since Sunday, when he missed the Flyers' 7-4 win over the Capitals for COVID protocol.

There are a number of contributing factors for why a player can be placed on the COVID protocol list. A player being out because of COVID protocol does not necessarily mean the player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Flyers are not scheduled to play again until Sunday, when they're set to visit the Rangers (6 p.m. ET/NBCSP). The club's home games on Thursday and Saturday against the Devils were postponed on Monday as the Devils currently have 19 players on the COVID protocol list.

Through their 8-3-2 start to the 2020-21 season, the Flyers have had four players placed on the COVID protocol list. Shayne Gostisbehere missed the Flyers' first six games after he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"These are difficult times. You can do everything right and still contract COVID," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said on Feb. 2. "I think we’re all trying to be careful, I think the players recognize how fortunate we are to be back playing, playing games, competing for a Stanley Cup, earning a paycheck. There’s tough times out there and I don’t think anybody's taking it for granted.

"I think we’ve all tried to make the adjustments we have to make in terms of following the protocols and following the rules. ... I think everyone’s willing to make these sacrifices for the right to play and the privilege to play. But there’s going to be cases from time to time. We have to stay vigilant and we’re going to have to be prepared for the unexpected at any time."

