Flyers bring losing streak into game against the Sabres

Philadelphia Flyers (36-29-11, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (36-35-5, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers enter the matchup against the Buffalo Sabres after losing five straight games.

Buffalo has a 36-35-5 record overall and a 19-19-1 record on its home ice. The Sabres have gone 9-10-4 in games decided by a goal.

Philadelphia has a 36-29-11 record overall and a 17-13-7 record in road games. The Flyers rank seventh in the league with 309 total penalties (averaging 4.1 per game).

Friday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Flyers won 5-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasmus Dahlin has 18 goals and 38 assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Owen Tippett has 27 goals and 22 assists for the Flyers. Morgan Frost has three goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Flyers: 2-5-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Mattias Samuelsson: out for season (upper body), Jordan Greenway: day to day (upper body).

Flyers: Rasmus Ristolainen: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.