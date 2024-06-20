Flyboys and Otterbots come back to win in the Appalachian League

(WJHL) — We’re back in Elizabethton as the River Riders try to get revenge against the Danville Otterbots in the first inning, Leandro Perez gets a good strike into right-center field, and the Otterbots get to the ball quickly but Kevin Hall Jr. beats it home for the first run of the night

Top of the 4th now and Manning West gets Danville swinging and closes out the inning after 3 straight k’s he had 9 total through 4 still in the 4th and again it’s Perez stepping up with a steamer past second base…that scores Trent Rice and tanner Waldrop as Betsy goes up 3-0…

They could not hold it as Danville won 13-4

###

Rematch time for the State Liners and the Flyboys, the boys were up 4-0 when we got their bottom of the 6th, the boys’ Dylan Jackson will fly this one to the left field fence, he will get to second base but will be left stranded there

Moving onto the top of the 7th, the liner’s Tyler Zedalis will roll the ball to right field, Mycah Jordan will try and book it from second to home but he wasn’t fast enough as the boys get him out just in time.

In the very next play, Paul Taylor will send the ball to the shortstop where he’ll do a quick toss to the second baseman to get Zedalis out, and then he’ll send it to first to get the double play and finish off the half inning.

Flyboys will get their revenge by winning 5-0

