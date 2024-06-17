Flyboys move into Appy League West lead; JC closes series with win

(WJHL) – A pair of local Appalachian League squads closed out their weekend series on a high note Sunday.

The Greeneville Flyboys scored twice in the second and once in the third to topple the Axmen in Kingsport, 3-2.

Brady Frederick pitched the final 3.0 innings for the visitors, allowing no runs on just three hits for his second save of season. Brodie Johnston provided a pair of RBI in the victory at the dish.

With the win, Greeneville jumps to the top of the Appalachian League West Division with a record of 6-4.

The Doughboys grabbed another win over the State Liners on Sunday, 10-5.

It was a pair of five-run frames that did the damage for Johnson City. The hosts scored five runs in the second inning, and then five more in the fifth.

Austin Lemon, Kyle Proctor, Chase Bloomer And Joey LaMattina all chipped in a pair of RBI in the victory.

OTHER SCORES:

Sock Puppets 8, River Riders 2

