Fly-half Smith wins RPA Player of the Year award

Fin Smith joined Northampton Saints from Worcester Warriors in October 2022 [Getty Images]

Northampton and England fly-half Fin Smith has capped a sensational season by winning the prestigious Rugby Players' Association (RPA) Player's Player of the Year award.

Leicester Tigers centre Meg Jones was named RPA Women's Player of the Year following her influential role in England's third consecutive Grand Slam

Smith, who received the most votes from his fellow professionals, made his senior England debut against Italy in the Six Nations and has starred for Saints as they topped the Premiership table.

The 22-year-old has scored 235 points this term and was also named alongside club-mates Courtney Lawes, Alex Coles, Curtis Langdon and Ollie Sleightholme in the Premiership's team of season.

"Winning this award is an immense honour, especially because it was voted on by all the players and teams I've competed against, which makes it even more meaningful," said Smith, whose side face Saracens in Friday's Premiership semi-final.

"I am extremely proud of this achievement, so I just want to say a huge thank you to my teammates and coaches at Northampton who have helped me get this accolade."

Former England flanker Lawes, 35, will leave Northampton for Brive at the end of this season and has also been added to the RPA Hall of Fame.

Exeter wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso won the Young Player of the Year award and Saracens forward Ben Earl received the England Men's Player of the Year award.

Alex Matthews, meanwhile, won the England Women's Player of the Year award and her Red Roses captain Marlie Packer claimed the Special Merit prize in the year in which she won her 100th cap, alongside outgoing Northampton prop Alex Waller.