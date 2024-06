Rob du Preez helped Sale to a third-placed finish in the Premiership in 2023-24 [Getty Images]

Sale Sharks fly-half Rob du Preez has extended his contract until the end of the 2025-26 season.

The 30-year-old South Africa international has made 134 appearances since joining Sale from Durban-based Sharks.

He and brothers Dan and Jean-Luc are now all tied to Sale for the next two seasons.

"I truly believe that with the group of players we have going forward, we have what it takes to win something in the next couple of years," he told the club website.