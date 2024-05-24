Fly-half Morgan set to sign for Ulster

Morgan will turn 23 next month and has already made more than 20 appearances in Super Rugby Pacific [Getty Images]

Ulster are set to make their second signing for next season with Hurricanes' fly-half Aidan Morgan to join the province.

It is understood the New Zealander, who is qualified for Ireland through his grandparents, has signed a multi-year deal at Kingspan Stadium and will arrive in time for pre-season training.

Ulster have been looking for a number 10 since it was confirmed that Billy Burns would be joining Munster this summer.

Morgan is in his third season of Super Rugby Pacific with the table-topping Hurricanes, starting last weekend's win over Moana Pasifika, but has found his minutes limited by the presence of All Black Brett Cameron in Wellington.

Former Ireland Under-20 boss Richie Murphy was confirmed as the new Ulster head coach this month, arriving in Belfast with a reputation for fostering young talent.

At only 22, Morgan will fit into the age profile of an Ulster side presently on a four-match winning run - with key contributions from the likes of Dave McCann, Harry Sheridan and Cormac Izuchukwu.

It is expected that Ulster, who have already announced Werner Kok's arrival for the 2024-25 season, will confirm the move next week.