Fly-half Ford ruled out of England summer tour

Sale Sharks fly-half George Ford will miss England's summer tour of Japan and New Zealand.

Ford started at fly-half throughout this year's Six Nations but is currently recovering from a pre-existing Achilles injury.

England have therefore agreed with Sale that the 31-year-old will not be selected for their summer fixtures.

"Naturally we're disappointed that George won't be with us in Japan and New Zealand but, following specialist medical advice, and in consultation with George himself, we have decided this is the best course of action," said head coach Steve Borthwick.

"George is a big part of the England team and is an excellent professional who I know will rehab diligently to ensure he gets himself right as soon as he can."

Borthwick will name his squad for the tour on Monday, with England playing Japan on 22 June and New Zealand on 6 and 13 July.