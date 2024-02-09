Flurry of trades at NBA trade deadline
As the trade deadline was reached on Thursday, many players were off to new teams. Here’s a breakdown of the day’s trades.
As the trade deadline was reached on Thursday, many players were off to new teams. Here's a breakdown of the day's trades.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus breaks down the most fantasy-relevant deals from the deadline.
Teams like the Lakers and Knicks will have more flexibility and draft capital to make major moves this offseason.
Which players saw their fantasy stock increase after the NBA trade deadline? Who went the opposite way? Dan Titus makes his picks.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine get together as the buzzer goes off to talk about everything that’s happened in the last 48 hours before the NBA trade deadline.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporters Vincent Goodwill and Jake Fischer talk about what they’ve heard on the NBA trade market as the trade deadline nears.
The Knicks may not be the favorites to win the East, but they're giving themselves a chance now and in the future.
Lamar Jackson is the 11th player to win more than one NFL MVP award.
“You need a backup quarterback. We didn’t have one last year.”
Ekeler's Edge has made it's way to the Super Bowl. Austin joins Matt Harmon in Las Vegas for the season finale of 'Ekeler's Edge'. Harmon and the NFL running back recap the Ekeler's Edge Invitational fantasy league and when Austin is going to shave his eyebrows for the fantasy bet he lost this season.
The Chicago Bears are well represented in the 2024 Hall of Fame class.
The bond — and shenanigans — Purdy shares with his roommate and teammate have livened up the 49ers for a couple years now. Here's a look inside it.
G League player Mac McClung will return to defend his title.
There's no questioning the impact these 10 players have had since arriving at their new schools.
In today's edition: The sports betting boom, a Caribbean Series no-hitter, the world's highest-paid athletes, Swifties math and more.
García followed up his historic postseason with a contract extension.
The Lakers great and basketball icon was honored in a ceremony in downtown Los Angeles.
The Thunder are adding the veteran wing for their push for the No. 1 seed in the West.
Cristobal del Solar crafted one of the most impressive rounds in professional golf history Thursday.
Yahoo Sports has been covering the Super Bowl on the ground and from afar the past week. Here's your hub for everything Big Game.
All's fair in love and football.