Late flurry by Titans completes sweep of Tomahawks in NAHL first-round series

Apr. 14—The Johnstown Tomahawks' season came to a close Saturday night as the visiting New Jersey Titans completed a two-game sweep of the best-of-3 first-round Robertson Cup playoff series with a 4-1 victory at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.

New Jersey snapped a 1-all third-period tie with three unanswered goals in the final 6:22 of play. The fifth-seeded Titans advance to face the East Division regular-season champion Maryland Black Bears in the second round.

"Definitely a tough way to end it," Johnstown coach Mike Letizia said. "A 1-1 game late in the third, they got a chance and were able to bury it. Then they got another one and an empty-netter."

The New Jersey defense held the Tomahawks' offense in check during the series.

"It's hard to score only three goals in two games and win," Letizia said.

Johnstown was outshot 29-28 by the Titans, but quality scoring chances for the Tomahawks were hard to come by.

"We were down in the series, maybe a little bit of nerves given the circumstances," Letizia said. "They were able to play a little looser than we were, maybe we were a little bit tight at times. We never got enough chances to put pucks in the net to be able to win the game."

New Jersey controlled the action in the opening period. The Titans outshot the Tomahawks 13-5 during the frame, and Johnstown didn't put a shot on net in the first eight minutes of the contest.

Arhip Sidarovich opened the scoring for the Titans when he buried a shot from the slot at the 17:18 mark of the first period on a feed from Johnny McMahon.

New Jersey had several other opportunities to open up a big early lead, but Johnstown goaltender Jacob Osborne helped stem the Titans tide and kept his club in the game with some big saves from point-blank range.

"Jacob played great," Letizia said. "He did a great job, did what we asked him to. He made some huge saves and gave us a chance."

After being on their heels for much of the first period, the Tomahawks regained momentum in the second. Johnstown cashed in its initial power-play opportunity of the game at 5:11 to tie things up when Will Lawrence chipped one in from the left side of the crease for his 23rd goal of the season. Zach Aben and Reid Lune picked up assists on the play.

That score held until the 13:38 mark of the third period when the Titans' Ryan Novo found the back of the net from the edge of the left circle for what proved to be the game-winning goal. Dominick Rivelli and Odin Ford tallied assists.

Rivelli subsequently put the contest effectively in hand for the Titans with his 33rd goal of the season at 18:37, and New Jersey finished things off with an empty-net goal from Dominik Bartecko with 31 seconds remaining just as Osborne was leaving the ice for the extra attacker.

Letizia and the Tomahawks will now focus on managing the usual NAHL roster turnover and building a competitive squad for 2024-25.

"We're going to lose a lot of really good players and good people who are moving on to college," Letizia said. "We don't have these guys for long, so you hope for the best while they are here. We hope the guys leaving can look back on their time here and know it was quality time playing in Johnstown. This is a very special place to play and a special organization to be a part of."