Flurry of predictions favor Sooners for 2025 4-star defensive lineman

The writing may be on the wall for the Oklahoma Sooners in their pursuit of four-star defensive lineman Trent Wilson.

On Tuesday, the Sooners picked up a pair of On3 predictions from Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons. Then, later in the day and into Wednesday, the Sooners garnered five more predictions between On3 and Rivals.

Penn State publisher for On3, Sean Fitz, and Happy Valley Insider for Rivals ,Dylan Callaghan-Croley, each issued predictions in the last 16 hours favoring the Sooners. From a local lean, Parker Thune and Brandon Drumm of OUInsider and Rivals issued Rivals Futurecasts for the Sooners to land Wilson. Joining his Rivals colleagues, national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman also issued a Futurecast favoring Oklahoma.

Now, predictions aren’t commitments and commitments aren’t signatures, but it appears that the Sooners have created a ton of momentum in their recruitment of Trent Wilson.

Wilson is a game-changer up front. He’s got good size and pairs that with elite athleticism for the position. He has a quick first step, which allows him to gain leverage on the offensive lineman as he works to the backfield.

The Upper Marlboro, Md. native is a top 10 defensive line prospect in 2025, according to On3 and Rivals. He’s just outside the top 10, according to ESPN at No. 11. Nationally, he’s a top 150 player in the cycle.

Paired with a commitment from Ka'Mori Moore, the Sooners could potentially have another strong interior defensive line group coming to Norman in the 2025 recruiting class if they can land Wilson as well.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire