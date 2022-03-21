Flurry of NFL trades have left a perfect landing spot for QB Marcus Mariota

Yet another NFL quarterback was traded on Monday morning, with Atlanta Falcons long-time passer Matt Ryan being shipped to the Indianapolis Colts.

In the midst of the QB carousel that tends to churn rapidly during this time of the year, we have now seen a number of high-profile players move teams. Whether it’s Russell Wilson to Denver, Carson Wentz to Washington, Deshaun Watson to Cleveland, or Ryan to Indianapolis, it’s always fascinating to see which guys will end up where after each season. It’s also fascinating to see which fringe starters can take advantage of new openings and potentially get a fresh start to their career.

That’s right, we’re talking about Marcus Mariota. After losing his starting job with the Tennessee Titans, Mariota has had to serve as a backup to Derek Carr with the Las Vegas Raiders. Oregon fans knew he was good enough to be a starter somewhere, and were just hoping that he would get his chance.

It now appears that Matt Ryan being shipped away from Atlanta has opened a door.

Now watch for Marcus Mariota to the #Falcons. Sources say Atlanta is expected to pursue a reunion with Mariota and Arthur Smith, who was with Mariota during his time with the #Titans. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 21, 2022

Could you see Mariota with the Falcons? I don’t think it’s at all crazy to suspect and would be fun to watch him playing with coach Arthur Smith down in Atlanta. On top of that, the Falcons also drafted TE Kyle Pitts early in the first round last year, but they did just lose WR Calvin Ridley to a year-long suspension.

As the QB carousel continues to turn, we will keep an eye on where Mariota could end up landing. Fingers crossed it’s somewhere that he can flourish.

