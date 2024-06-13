After a flurry of four-star commits, Rutgers football has a top-five recruiting class

With four commits ranked as four-star recruits coming to Rutgers football in the last few days, the Big Ten program now has a recruiting class ranked among the best in the nation.

The commitments of offensive lineman Jaelyne Matthews and wide receiver Michael Thomas III, both from New Jersey, now sees Rutgers with the No. 5 recruiting class in the nation according to Rivals.

It is also the third-best class in the Big Ten.

The Rutgers class currently has 23 commits.

In the Rivals rankings, Notre Dame has the top-ranked class in the nation followed by Ohio State. New Big Ten member USC is fourth.

While the ranking is likely to be adjusted and move down in the coming weeks as other schools fill-up their own classes, it is still an important measuring stick for Rutgers in the new look Big Ten.

Being able to piece together a top-25 recruiting class, especially after three solid classes brought in by head coach Greg Schiano, is an important part for a developmental program.

Schiano has consistently said that player development is key for Rutgers as they look to create a pipeline of talent. In the new era of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), Schiano believes that Rutgers has to be a program that develops its young players if it is to compete in the ultra-competitive Big Ten.

Per the team rankings from 247Sports, Rutgers has the ninth-best recruiting class in the nation. They have five commits according to 247Sports who are ranked as four-star recruits.

