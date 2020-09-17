After flurry of departures, Michigan football will be unrecognizable when it finally takes field

It was busy in Ann Arbor on Wednesday.

The morning began with an announcement from the Big Ten that the college football season would begin Oct. 24, with teams playing a nine-game schedule that includes a special cross-division matchup during championship week.

Then the shakeup really began.

News began trickling out that quarterback Dylan McCaffrey — who was competing for the starting job — planned to opt out of the season and transfer. Around that time, offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield's father, Brian, reiterated to the Free Press that his son had no plans to backtrack on his decision to opt out and declare for the 2021 NFL draft. And hours later, Sports Illustrated reported that star receiver Nico Collins had signed with Drew Rosenhaus — news that, in all likelihood, means Collins will not be joining his teammates Oct. 24.

View photos Michigan QBs Joe Milton (5) and Dylan McCaffrey (10) on the sideline during action against the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Michigan Stadium. More

Take some time to catch your breath.

There's a lot to process.

The main takeaway is this: College football is back. It's going to look very, very different. And Michigan, one of the most visible programs in the country, looks like Example A for how the Big Ten's long layoff and early postponement can impact a roster.

And that's for a team that entered the spring ranked No. 125 in returning production, according to ESPN's Bill Connelly. Which means, an uncertain team just became more uncertain.

Collins was the star receiver who returned to Ann Arbor for his senior season and seemed poised to have a big year in the offense. Mayfield, as a junior, was the most promising draft prospect on the team.Ambry Thomas was the team's No. 1 cornerback, but now is headed to the NFL draft. And McCaffrey was the program's most experienced and productive returning quarterback.

View photos Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas (1) celebrates his interception against Michigan State during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. More

Michigan's not the only Big Ten team dealing with departures. Minnesota's Rashod Bateman, Penn State's Micah Parsons and Purdue's Rondale Moore — three of the best players in the conference — all opted out during the Big Ten's delay. And just last week, Ohio State's Shaun Wade joined them in declaring for the NFL draft.

But no other Big Ten program has had as many players declare for the draft and sign with agents as Michigan, with three players who fit that category in Mayfield, Thomas and now Collins, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

As it stands, Michigan will be one of the least experienced teams in the conference. And it will have significantly less star power than it had in February.

The Wolverines have to replace two of their top three receivers. They have to rebuild an offensive line that loses four NFL draft picks, in addition to Mayfield. They have to develop two new starting cornerbacks. And they have to find a new starter at the most important position of all: Quarterback.

Every team runs into depth chart issues at some point or another (Michigan underwent a similar rebuild under Jim Harbaugh in 2017). The big question, though, is what might constitute a rebuild during COVID-19. Already, the team has lost significant developmental time, with the cancellation of spring football (the Wolverines were one of the teams that didn't get to have a single spring practice) and the pause in all athletic activities through mid-June.

