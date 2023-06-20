Flurry of 4-star commits sends Florida surging up to No. 3 nationally
No college football program has been more busy recruiting over the last six or seven days than the Florida Gators. Since this past weekend, Billy Napier and his staff have gotten five blue-chip recruits from the class of 2024 to commit, plus another couple of three-star prospects. They have been particularly active in acquiring highly-ranked high school recruits from the ultra-competitive state of Georgia.
Here’s a look at each player that has announced their commitments to Florida and where they rank in their class going by On3’s national rankings.
Picayune Memorial (Miss.) 4-star LB Jamonta Waller
National ranking: No. 61
Good Counsel (Md.) 4-star LB Aaron Chiles
National ranking: No. 108
Dublin (Ga.) 4-star DL Nasir Johnson
National ranking: No. 272
Clinton (NC) 4-star DL Amaris Williams
National ranking: No. 180
Portal (Ga.) 4-star TE Amir Jackson
National ranking: No. 129
South Gwinnett (Ga.) 3-star OT Marcus Mascoll
National ranking: No. 643
Creekside (Ga.) 3-star DL Michai Boireau
National ranking: No. 917
Florida’s class of 2024 now has 16 hard commits and ranks No. 3 in the nation after being placed No. 19 just a week ago.
