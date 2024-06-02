After Fluff Cowan takes a tumble, C.T. Pan turns to some fans to caddie at 2024 RBC Canadian Open

HAMILTON, Ontario – Not all heroes wear capes, but some wear bibs.

That was the glib tweet on the RBC Canadian Open social media on Sunday.

It was a reference to fan Paul Emerson, who was watching the third hole of the final round at Hamilton Golf & Country Club when veteran caddie Mike “Fluff” Cowan took a spill on the wet grass going down a hill.

Cowan, 76, is beloved for his fluffy moustache and long run as a caddie for the likes of Tiger Woods, Peter Jacobsen and Jim Furyk for the past 25 years. Cowan joined C.T. Pan this season as Furyk dealt with injuries. But when Cowan went down on Sunday, Pan helped him to get medical attention while Shane Lowry picked up his own bag and his caddie grabbed Pan’s temporarily.

Not all heroes wear capes, but some wear bibs. RT to thank Paul Emerson for stepping up in caddie relief! @ctpangolf | @PGATOUR | #RBCCO pic.twitter.com/losw6kPmNG — RBC Canadian Open (@RBCCanadianOpen) June 2, 2024

That’s when Emerson offered to lend a hand and donned a bib for two holes as Pan’s relief caddie.

“I helped Fluff get the bib off, threw it on and started walking up the hole,” Emerson told PGA Tour.com.

Pan made a birdie and a bogey during Emerson’s two-hole gig before he was replaced by Mike Campbell, who works in caddie services at the club. He took over until the turn when Al Riddell, Paul Barjon’s caddie, became Pan’s fourth caddie of the round.

Pan shot 1-under 69 and finished T-35 for the week.

🚨 C.T. Pan’s caddie, the legend Mike “Fluff” Cowan slipped coming down the hill on the 3rd hole and was unable to continue caddying. A random fan was asked to carry his clubs the rest of the day. 😲 pic.twitter.com/9uYKfIGMK9 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 2, 2024

