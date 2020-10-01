Floyd Mayweather wants to train Deontay Wilder for upcoming Tyson Fury trilogy fight

Floyd Mayweather has repeated his desire to train Deontay Wilder for the heavyweight’s upcoming trilogy fight with Tyson Fury.

Mayweather, who last fought professionally against Conor McGregor in 2017, first stated in August that he wants to teach Wilder “how to win again” after the American was knocked out in the seventh round of a gruelling fight against Fury in February.

A contract clause means Wilder will have the chance to regain his WBC title next year, with any bout unlikely to take place without fans.

Wilder is trained by Jay Deas, but speaking to the ClubShayShay podcast, Mayweather said: "Tyson Fury's solid, he's got skills.

"Deontay Wilder's got bombs, but we can make his skills a lot better.

Mayweather is hoping to follow in his late uncle's footsteps and train fighters

"I'm here to help fighters, even Wilder. I'm here, all he's got to do is let me know what he wants to do and we can make it happen.

The date of the rematch remains unclear for the time being, with Fury’s promoter, Bob Arum, recently confirming that plans to stage the trilogy fight at the NFL Raiders Stadium in Vegas on 19 December have been abandoned.

"We're moving off because there's five conference championship games that day and night, plus two NFL games.

"So we can't go with the 19th, we're looking at other dates right now because ESPN advised us, and Fox advised the PBC [which promotes Wilder]."