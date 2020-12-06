Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight confirmed for February

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul (Getty)

Floyd Mayweather Jr will fight Logan Paul in February, it has been confirmed.

The undefeated American has been retired since 2017 when he knocked out UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

But the 43-year-old did perform in an exhibition bout in 2018, knocking out undefeated kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in Saitama on 31 December.

And it has been confirmed Mayweather will return to the ring once again to face YouTube star Paul in an exhibition fight on February 20.

The pound-for-pound king confirmed the news on his social media channels on Sunday.

Mayweather had already spoken about fighting Paul beforehand, vowing to hand him the “same treatment” as McGregor after being called out.

Mayweather said: “These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games.

“Three years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that bitch. Logan Paul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again.”

Paul has taken to boxing in recent years with two lucrative bouts with fellow YouTuber KSI.

The first bout was a majority draw before the rematch, this time under professional rules, saw KSI secure victory.

Paul’s brother Jake won his second professional bout earlier this month, beating former NBA player Nate Robinson by knockout on the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr undercard.

