Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul: When is the fight, what weight will it be at and what channel is it on?

Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather will fight Logan Paul in an exhibition bout on February 20, it has been confirmed.

The undefeated American, who boasts a stunning 50-0 record, has not fought since his New Year’s Eve exhibition in Japan back in 2018, where he knocked out Tenshin Nasukawa in one right. Mayweather was barely touched and earned a cool $9 million in just 139 seconds.

Mayweather last stepped into the ring competitively in August 2017 against MMA crossover star Conor McGregor, winning via stoppage in the 10th round.

Paul, on the other hand, has had just one professional fight, a rematch against fellow YouTuber KSI, whom he lost to by split decision. He previously fought to a draw against him in a white collar bout.

There will be an 18-year age difference between the two, with Mayweather 43 and Paul just 25.

“These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games," Mayweather said.

“Three years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that bitch. Logan Paul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again.”

Here is everything you need to know about the fight.

When and where is it?

It will take place on Saturday, 20th February 2021. The location of the exhibition has yet to be revealed, although it is likely to be on Mayweather’s terms and therefore at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How can I watch the fight?

It will be streamed on PPV service Fanmio. The cost has different tiers set as ‘early pricing’ which costs $24.99, ‘after 1 million PPV sold’ at $39.99, then increases in price after 29th December to $59.99 before a final increase on 11th February to $69.99.

What weight will it be contested at?

There is quite the difference in size between the two, and they will not be able to get to the same weight class so as this is an exhibition, it will likely be a case of fight at whatever weight you train your body to be on the night.

Prediction?

Mayweather will barely be touched, he is one of the greatest boxers the sport has ever seen. He will win this on points in what will ultimately be a bit of a joke bout.

This article will be updated as more information about the fight is revealed.

