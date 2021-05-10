Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul: When is the fight, what weight will it be at and what channel is it on?

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul face off (Getty)

Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather will finally battle YouTube star Logan Paul in an exhibition bout this summer.

Their initial date for 20 February was scuppered with fresh talks about dates, venues and the potential for a crowd with the easing of the Cvoid-19 pandemic in the United States.

A new date has finally been agreed on though, with a new date in the diary for the undefeated American and self-proclaimed TBE (The Best Ever) to finally pull on the gloves once again.

Since bringing up a half-century of wins with a 50-0 record as a professional, Mayweather has pursued lucrative exhibitions to pad his finances, with the New Year’s Eve exhibition in Japan back in 2018 his last outing.

‘Money’ might be 43 years old, but he displayed plenty of power to wipe out Tenshin Nasukawa to bank $9 million for just 139 seconds of work.

Mayweather is still no closer to returning to a professional ring, having last starred against MMA crossover star Conor McGregor in August 2017, emerging victorious via stoppage in the 10th round.

Paul, like his brother Jake, has pursued a boxing career, capitalising on his popularity on social media with one professional fight, a rematch against fellow YouTuber KSI, whom he lost to by split decision, with the initial ‘white collar’ bout a draw.

Paul has age on his side, at just 25 years, 18 years Mayweather’s junior, as well as weight and size, but that is where it stops.

“These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games," Mayweather said.

READ MORE: Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul brawl at press conference for Logan Paul fight

“Three years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that bitch. Logan Paul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again.”

Here is everything you need to know about the fight:

When and where is it?

The fight is now scheduled to take place on Sunday, 6 June 2021, having rescheduled from the previous day. There are set to be six three-minute rounds.

Story continues

The new date will suit undisputed lightweight champion and last year’s breakout superstar Teofimo Lopez, who defends his world titles on the same night against Australian George Kambosas on Triller on the previous evening, 5 June.

The fight will take place in one of five venues across the United States: Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas and Atlanta.

What weight will it be contested at?

There is quite the difference in size between the two, and they will not be able to get to the same weight class. So a proposed 30-pound gap has been suggested, with limits of 160 lbs for Mayweather and 190 lbs for Paul.

Prediction?

Despite the difference in size and weight, look for Mayweather to avoid even one punch throughout the fight and dance towards a points win, or put Paul on his backside if he is brave enough to step into range for ‘Money’ to take him out, as his power will still be plenty strong enough to stun or even drop a man of Paul’s size.

Paul on Mayweather

“I’ll say this – the complications are when you are dealing with someone like Floyd Mayweather who is the most desired, highest paid fighter on the planet and he operates at a certain calibre, and the people around him want to make sure their talent, their fighter is performing at a certain level, there are a lot hoops to jump through.

“There a lot of people involved and you’ve only got one shot at it so you need to get it absolutely 1,000 per cent right. We’re just making sure we’re doing that. But yeah, I’m still going to beat the s*** out of Floyd Mayweather. Or, maybe he’s going to beat the s*** out of me, who knows? The point is it’s still going to happen.”

Read More

Billy Joe Saunders injury news: Eddie Hearn confirms ‘multiple fractures’ to eye area in Canelo Alvarez defeat

Canelo Alvarez serves Billy Joe Saunders a brutal reminder of why he is boxing’s king

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders result: Mexican wins by knockout to unify WBC, WBA and WBO titles