Floyd Mayweather Shows Off Winning Betting Slip After Taking Underdog Dmitry Bivol to Beat Canelo Alvarez

Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol retained his title on Saturday with a shocking unanimous decision upset over Canelo Alvarez, who hadn’t lost since September 2013.

The boxer who last beat Canelo, Floyd Mayweather, took to Instagram Saturday night to show off his winning betting slip, revealing that he bet $10,000 on Bivol to win, which pocketed Floyd a cool $42,500.

“Easy pick up,” Mayweather captioned the post.

Saturday’s loss is the Mexican legend’s first in nearly ten years. Canelo faced Mayweather in September 2013 for the WBC, WBA and The Ring light middleweight titles, losing to the veteran Mayweather via majority decision.

Since that loss, Canelo went 15-0-1 before the Bivol fight. Fresh off Saturday’s defeat, Canelo didn’t shy away from expressing his desire for a rematch.

“Yeah, of course I do. This doesn’t end like this,” Alvarez answered, when asked about fighting Bivol again.

Of course, Bivol is also ready for a potential sequel.

“Rematch, no problem,” Bivol said. “Let’s talk about rematch. I took this fight because I just wanted to get the opportunity. I appreciate this opportunity.”

He added, “I didn’t fight for anything except getting the fight. I’m ready for the rematch, I just want to make sure that I can be treated like the champion now.”