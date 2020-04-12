Floyd Mayweather receives ‘tooth fairy’ taunt from Marcos Maidana after teasing comeback

Mayweather was pushed hard by Maidana in two fights in 2014: Getty

Marcos Maidana has goaded Floyd Mayweather by asking how much the tooth fairy will leave him after claiming to own of the American’s teeth.

The Argentinian allegedly knocked out one of Mayweather’s teeth in their rematch back in 2014.

And El Chino maintains he kept the tooth as a keepsake from the bout dubbed as ‘Mayhem’ in the build-up.

The 36-year-old pushed Mayweather close in the initial fight, performing beyond expectations but ultimately dropping a majority decision. And a more decisive unanimous points loss four months later was the last time we saw Maidana in a professional ring.

'El Chino' wrote after posting a picture of the keepsake: “How much would the tooth fairy give me?”

Mayweather denies the left hook in the third round removed one of his teeth though, but did praise Maidana for his strength at the time.

“In the third round, when he hit me with that shot after the bell, it was a real good shot. It got my attention,” Mayweather said.

“No, he didn’t knock my teeth out. Not at all! He’s a strong guy, he’s a good puncher, but no, as far as my teeth missing, absolutely not.”

The American has recently been teasing the potential for a comeback to the ring as we approach three years since his last fight against Conor McGregor.

‘Money’ has been showcasing his speed and conditioning in his gym on social media and appears to be as sharp as ever at the age of 43.

While Maidana, too, has been plotting a comeback, having entered retirement following the career-defining, two-fight saga with Mayweather.

A fight with Jorge Cali was set for 18 April but was postponed due to the coronavirus, though Maidana remains intent on rescheduling the bout for later this year.