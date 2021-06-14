Floyd Mayweather offers $100K reward after Las Vegas home burglarized

“The level of disrespect and greed it takes for someone to do this is unfathomable.”

This week, Floyd Mayweather revealed that his Las Vegas home was recently burglarized. He then announced that he would be willing to pay at least $100,000 for any information leading to the burglars’ arrest.

”One’s home is there a sanctuary, place of peace, relaxation and comfort. When someone violates that sanctuary, it is disturbing and hurtful,” Mayweather wrote on social media. “One of my homes was burglarized in Las Vegas. They stole many valuable handbags and other belongings of substantial value. I am offering at least $100,000 reward for information that leads to the return of my belongings.”

“The level of disrespect and greed it takes for someone to do this is unfathomable,” he concluded. “Thank you to anyone who comes forward with any information. God bless.”

The 44-year-old boxing champ has been no stranger to headlines recently.

As theGrio previously reported, although no winner was announced for Showtime’s exhibition boxing match between Mayweather and Logan Paul in Miami earlier this month, many viewers agreed on two key things: Mayweather came out on top, and the pay-per-view fight was a lot tamer than they expected.

During his career, Mayweather has won 50 matches and had yet to lose a professional fight. He last beat kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018 during a fight “strictly for entertainment purposes,” and his last boxing match was in 2017 against UFC fighter Connor McGregor. Mayweather defeated the Irishman.

McGregor called for a rematch earlier this year after mentioning that he received praise from notable names in the boxing world.

During this month’s match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Mayweather got in more punches, but Paul, 26, was able to go the distance and last eight rounds.

A vocal majority on Twitter believe Mayweather could have knocked Paul out, and he even came close at one point. However, in the videos, he appears to have held Paul up so the fight could continue.

The fight came after Mayweather and Paul’s brother, Jake, had a contentious encounter in early May at a Miami promotional event. As theGrio previously reported, it was that event where Logan Paul and Mayweather met.

Things went left when Jake Paul confronted Mayweather during an interview and snatched the baseball cap off of his head. Mayweather and his bodyguards quickly retrieved the hat. During the melee, Jake claims he was punched in the face by one of Mayweather’s bodyguards.

The night of the fight, Jake Paul said his brother actually beat Mayweather, but the stats indicate that the elder played a much better game.

For those confused as to why the elite athlete would even bother fighting a YouTuber, Mayweather recently explained to The Disruptive Entrepreneur podcast that he thought a fight between himself and Paul meant the pair could “go out, entertain, have fun, and make nine figures, $100 million or more.”

