Floyd Mayweather makes revelation over training for Conor McGregor fight

Floyd Mayweather has made the revelation that he barely trained to fight Conor McGregor in 2017.

‘Money’ picked the UFC superstar apart inside the boxing ring, finishing the Irishman off by TKO in the 10th round.

The showcase fight was the last time Mayweather graced the ring in a professional capacity, despite rumours recently of a rematch with McGregor or long-time rival Manny Pacquiao.

But despite entering the ring that night in Las Vegas against McGregor aged 40, Mayweather insists he barely prepared for the contest and relied on his natural ability.

“All I did was do push-ups and sit-ups. That’s all I did. Push-ups and sit-ups, box a few times, hit the bag a few times. Because, actually, the training camp was in different places,” Mayweather told Drink Champs.

“I would do a training camp in Vegas a few days. Sometimes I wouldn’t go to the gym for a week.

“I took it serious. Like I said before, I wanted to have some fun in the fight. I wanted to entertain the people.”

After landing in excess of £200 million for the boxing-meets-MMA fight, Mayweather is unlikely to come out of retirement again.

Mayweather lands clean on McGregor (Getty)

With the American demanding seven figures for his purse, the list of opponents capable of producing the revenue required to lure him out of retirement is short.

And with McGregor focused on his return to the Octagon right now in the UFC, Mayweather looks set to remain retired at 42 years old.