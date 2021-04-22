Report: Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul boxing match moved to June 5

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s exhibition bout against Logan Paul has a new date.

The boxing legend and YouTuber will face off on June 5, with the venue still to be determined, according to The Athletic's Mike Coppinger.

The bout had been previously scheduled for Feb. 20, but was later postponed indefinitely. Online platform Fanmio was initially slated to host the bout, but it will now reportedly be televised via Showtime pay-per-view. The CEO of Mayweather Promotions disputed a report that the fight is being used as leverage with Showtime parent company ViacomCBS, however.

Under the reported terms of the agreement, Mayweather can't weigh in more than 160 pounds, while Paul will have to come in under 190 pounds. Mayweather said on Instagram that the venue has been narrowed down to five choices: Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas and Atlanta:

Mayweather is obviously the overwhelming favorite to win; even Paul's own brother Jake — who is coming off a first-round knockout of ex-UFC fighter Ben Askren — said the YouTuber is "f***ed" and that the match is a "terrible idea."

Paul's last foray into the ring was a split-decision loss to fellow YouTuber KSI in Nov. 2019. Mayweather hasn't fought since defeating Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa via first-round TKO in Dec. 2018. His last professional bout was the Conor McGregor fight in 2017.

Mayweather-Paul competing with Teofimo Lopez

Barring another postponement, the Mayweather-Paul fight will be competing head-to-head with a highly anticipated actual boxing match.

Teofimo Lopez, coming off his upset win over Vasily Lomachenko, is schedule to face George Kambosos Jr. on June 5, as well. That fight will be hosted by Triller Fight Club, which also aired the Jake Paul-Ben Askren fight/music festival.

Plan your pay-per-view spending habits accordingly.

More from Yahoo Sports: