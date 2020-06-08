Floyd Mayweather Jr. not happy Conor McGregor retired without a rematch

Conor McGregor retired for the third time on Saturday night, and while most people are now waiting for whenever he decides to cancel that and fight again, Floyd Mayweather Jr. is calling out his decision.

After McGregor posted a picture of a cake from his children that said “Happy Retirement Daddy” on Instagram, Mayweather dropped a salty comment on Sunday night about the unfinished business McGregor is leaving behind in retirement.

Floyd Mayweather just dropped this comment on Conor McGregor's Instagram post 👀 pic.twitter.com/wuDp1Hqait — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 8, 2020

“If I’m not mistaken, didn’t you tell Mike Tyson you could beat me if we fought a second time? Now you’re quitting! I thought you wanted to beat the best? Well, if you decide to come back, I will be waiting to punish you again.”

Mayweather beat McGregor in a highly publicized boxing match in 2017, and both men took home hefty paydays for their trouble. Mayweather took home at least $100 million, while McGregor took home at least $30 million.

If a payout like that could be secured for a rematch, both fighters would definitely have an interest in participating, regardless of retirement. Mayweather retired after that fight in 2017, though he did fight Tenshin Nasukawa in a November 2018 exhibition. And given his comments on Sunday night, it looks like he’d be willing to come out of retirement to fight McGregor again.

McGregor was interested in a rematch with Mayweather as recently as mid-May, calling it “inevitable” while quoting a tweet that has since been deleted.

Thank you Mike, and just know that for the inevitable rematch, with the knowledge I now hold of Floyd’s style, plus under the tutelage of my old school boxing coach, I will crack the puzzle, and I will beat Floyd.

I promise my life on it.

It is great to see you back Iron Mike ❤️ https://t.co/NDrVnEaukm — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 15, 2020

