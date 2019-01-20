Floyd Mayweather ignores Manny Pacquiao's call for rematch after Filipino's win over Adrien Broner

Floyd Mayweather has ignored Manny Pacquiao’s call to give him a rematch after watching the Filipino coast to victory over Adrien Broner.

Mayweather has been linked with another nine-figure payday against Pacquiao, who has rebounded after defeat to Jeff Horn, dispatching Lucas Matthysse and Broner with relative ease.

And Pacquiao immediately delivered a message to Mayweather after the judges handed him a unanimous points victory.

“Tell him to come back to the ring and the we can fight,” Pacquiao told Showtime.

“I am willing to fight Floyd Mayweather again – if he is ready to come back to boxing.”

Showtime’s Jim Gray asked Mayweather to simply “shake or nod” his head if the rematch was on, but the 41-year-old refused to commit, with Mayweather Promotions’ Leonard Ellerbe also playing down talk of a rematch.

"He's (Mayweather) retired, he has no interest in doing that," said Ellerbe. "It's not always about the money, believe it or not. What more can the man do?





Manny Pacquiao proved too much for Adrien Broner (USA TODAY)

“He doesn’t have the motivation, the desire. He’s living the best life, travelling, running his multiple businesses, spending his well-hard earnings that he spent blood and tears on for years.

“He’ll be 42 come February 24 and enough is enough. What good does it do to earn all that money but you can’t stick around and spend it.

"He has had a phenomenal career, he has broken all the records and he has nothing to prove."

Pacquiao himself confirmed even without Mayweather's return, he intends to fight on.

"I really don't believe my career is over and I proved it in my last fight against (Lucas) Matthysse and I proved it again at the age of 40," he said.

"Manny Pacquiao's journey will continue."