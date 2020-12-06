Floyd Mayweather announces exhibition fight against YouTube star Logan Paul

Logan Paul, apparently, will get his shot at one of the best fighters of all time.

Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather announced on Sunday that he will be taking on the YouTuber in an exhibition boxing match in February.

Mayweather, according to the link he shared on Twitter, will square off with Paul on Feb. 20 in a Pay-Per-View bout on Fanmio Boxing.

Details about the bout are still scarce. Mayweather only shared the link to Twitter, and Paul only added that “it’s official” in his Instagram post with the graphic. It’s unclear where the fight will take place, or if anyone else is on the card.

Mayweather retired after beating Conor McGregor via TKO in 2017 to complete his perfect 50-0 record. He did return in 2018 for a New Year’s Eve exhibition against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, where he made nearly $10 million.

Paul has one professional fight under his belt, though he fell to KSI via a split decision in a six-round fight last November at the Staples Center. Paul’s brother, Jake, is fresh off a wild knockout over former NBA dunk champion Nate Robinson last month.

Floyd Mayweather is coming back ... to fight YouTube star Logan Paul. (Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

