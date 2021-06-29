Floyd Mayweather Divulges How Much He Made from 'Fake Fight’ with Logan Paul

Photo credit: Cliff Hawkins - Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather has revealed how much he pocketed from his controversial "fake fight" with Logan Paul earlier this month: an eye-watering $100 million.

The retired boxing legend, 44, was widely criticized over the eight-round exhibition bout with the 26-year-old YouTuber. Fans accused them of 'hugging' for most of the 24-minute fight, which had no declared winner, with many claiming Mayweather held Paul up at one point.

Turns out, they were bang on the money. Speaking after his protege Gervonta Davis' beat Mario Barrios on Saturday night, Mayweather revealed he'd banked a whopping $100 million from the PPV event – which cost up to $50 to watch in the US — which he referred to as a "fake fight".



"I'm the only person that can do a fake fight and get $100 M's," Mayweather beamed, ahead of the post-fight press conference. "I could do legalized sparring and get $100 M's."

"Am I the best bank robber?" he added, speaking to Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe on the dais. "Because I don't know nobody in sports that's my age and can still stick 'em up like that."

The comments won't come as much of a shock to Logan, who questioned how seriously Mayweather took the bout in a post-fight interview. "I mean, you never know with this guy," he said. "I'm going to go home thinking, 'Did Floyd let me survive?' It's an honor to grace the ring with him. This is the coolest thing ever."

Whatever your opinion on the exhibition fight, it's unlikely to become a regular occurrence for Mayweather. Having retired from the sport in 2017 with an immaculate 50-0 record, he told reporters "I am going into the Hall of Fame. I have nothing to prove."

"If they are happy with grappling and holding for eight rounds, that's good for them – I hope the fans were pleased," he said. "I have been in this sport for so long, I was letting people see I can come out at the age of 44 and bring 30,000 to the stadium and bring good pay-per-view numbers.

"'I am not going to perform like I was 19, it's all about growth and aging – I can't fight like when I fought people like Gatti and people like that. Will I make a comeback? Absolutely not. I have retired from the sport of boxing. I probably won't do an exhibition again either."

