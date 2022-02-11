Floyd Mayweather Dealt Lawsuit After Failing to Pay Logan Paul

More than half a year after YouTuber Logan Paul faced off against undefeated boxer Floyd "Money" Mayweather in an eight-round exhibition match, it's been reported that he still hasn't been paid, and will now resort to legal action.

Speaking on behalf of his brother, Jake Paul told the media, "They're pressuring him both legally and behind-the-scenes, but it's embarrassing for Floyd 'Money' Mayweather to not have enough money to pay my brother." He revealed that a lawsuit has recently been opened, though exact details are unclear. "It sucks because once you go into the lawsuits the lawyers make all the money," Paul continues on his podcast The Flagrant 2.

The exhibition match between Mayweather and Paul, which went the distance, sold over one million pay-per-view buys, and Jake estimates Mayweather owes his brother between five and 10 million USD. Mayweather has yet to respond to the allegations, though he previously mentioned, “Am I the best bank robber? Because I don’t know nobody in sports that’s my age and can still stick ’em up like that,” boasting he made 100 million USD from the "fake fight."

The Mayweather situation comes amidst Logan's realization that his $3.5 Million USD box of Pokémon cards were actually fake, opening up the packages to find G.I Joe trading cards instead.

In other news, Sixers and Nets are reportedly nearing a deal for a Ben Simmons and James Harden trade.