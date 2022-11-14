Floyd Mayweather cruises past YouTuber Deji Olatunji in exhibition with sixth round stoppage

Floyd Mayweather stopped Deji Olatunji in the sixth round of their exhibition bout on Monday morning in Dubai. (Waleed Zein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Floyd Mayweather picked up another win, unofficially, on Monday morning.

Mayweather stopped YouTube star Deji Olatunji in the sixth round of their exhibition boxing match in Dubai, UAE, on Monday. The 45-year-old boxing star was supposed to go eight rounds with Olatunji in the latest stop on his exhibition tour.

After a calm first few rounds, Mayweather kicked it into gear by the third round on Monday. Then in the sixth, he got Olatunji on the ropes and landed several solid shots — which was enough to force Olatunji to cover up as he swayed side to side before the referee ended the bout.

The fight won’t go on anyone’s official record, and Mayweather was absolutely holding back with his punches. But it was more than enough to beat the YouTuber.

💥 @FloydMayweather gets the stoppage in the final round vs @Deji



Did the referee end the fight too early? 🤔



🎥 [@GlobalTitansFS]#MayweatherDeji pic.twitter.com/bDnK7PlA7k — Boxing Social (@boxing_social) November 13, 2022

Olatunji, the younger brother of boxer and YouTuber KSI, made his pro debut earlier this year with a TKO win over Fousey, another YouTuber. He’s fallen in three amateur fights, too, first to Jake Paul before losing to social media stars Vinnie Hacker and Alex Wassabi.

Mayweather retired from boxing officially in 2017 after he beat Conor McGregor. The Hall of Famer, who won titles across five weight classes, finished with a perfect 50-0 record.

He’s appeared in five exhibitions now since retiring. He beat Tenshin Nasukawa first in 2018 in Japan, and then went the distance with YouTuber Jake Paul last year. Monday’s fight was Mayweather’s third of the year, following a bout with Don Moore in Dubai in May and then one with Mikuru Asakura in Japan in September.

Story continues

Olatunji, however, wasn’t discouraged one bit. He already has a few ideas for his next step into the ring, too.