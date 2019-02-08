Floyd Mayweather claims he could get a $1 billion deal with UFC

Floyd Mayweather claims he could land a $1 billion deal with the UFC if he wanted to. (Toshifumi Kitamura/AFP/Getty Images)

Floyd Mayweather is one of the most accomplished fighters in the history of boxing.

Ever since his fight with Conor McGregor — who jumped from the UFC into the ring to fight Mayweather in 2017 — rumors have swirled about Mayweather doing the same thing and fighting in the Octagon.

While appearing on Kevin Hart’s web series “Cold As Balls” on the Laugh Out Loud Network, Hart asked Mayweather about the possibility of entering the Octagon and cutting a deal with the UFC.

The 41-year-old fighter seemed confident he could lock down a very lucrative deal.

“Anything is possible. I can go get a deal right now from the UFC. Probably a three-fight, four-fight, five-fight, billion-dollar deal if that’s what I wanted.”

Hart then asked if that’s something he wants to do.

“Look, Kevin, my life is great. Smart investments,” Mayweather said. “I can buy whatever I want to buy every month.”

While that’s certainly not a no, it’s not a yes either. What it sounds like, however, is that Mayweather isn’t hurting for money, meaning he’s in no rush to fight in the UFC.

A $1 billion deal, however, is an insane amount of money — and seems like a stretch. Mayweather is 41-years-old, after all, and never competitively fought in the Octagon. Mayweather walked away with $275 million after his fight with McGregor, the single biggest payday in the history of sports, according to Forbes. It’s hard to imagine him fighting in the UFC would net that much more money.

Any such fight, though, would without a doubt draw an insane amount of attention.

While speaking with Hart in the ice baths, Mayweather also praised McGregor for jumping into the ring to fight him in the first place, calling him the “caucasian Floyd Mayweather,” a knock-off version of himself.

“I tip my hat off to him,” Mayweather said. “He’s a dog.”

