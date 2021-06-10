Floyd Mayweather boxing match against Logan Paul sold one million pay-per-view buys

Showtime projects the exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul to have sold one million pay-per-view buys, a person in the industry with knowledge who was not authorized to speak publicly told USA TODAY Sports.

The pay-per-view for the fight cost $49.99, which will generate an estimated $50 million, the source confirmed.

Sportico was the first to report the news.

Three of the top four fights all-time based on pay-per-view buys involved Mayweather, the retired champion, with his fight against Manny Pacquiao in 2015 generating a record 4.6 million pay-per-view buys.

The projected pay-per-view figures from the Mayweather-Paul fight would rank about 25th, according to Tapology.

The industry source said principals involved in the Mayweather-Paul fight would be happy with those numbers, in part because the fight took place on a Sunday night and that Paul was an unknown, having fought in one pro fight before the exhibition against Mayweather in Miami.

OPINION: Mayweather-Paul matchup shows that celebrity boxing has gone too far

KNOCKOUT: Demand for Logan Paul-Floyd Mayweather fight crashed Showtime's servers

Floyd Mayweather Jr. fights Logan Paul during an exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Logan Paul-Floyd Mayweather boxing match sold one million PPV buys