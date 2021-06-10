Floyd Mayweather boxing match against Logan Paul sold one million pay-per-view buys

Josh Peter, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Showtime projects the exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul to have sold one million pay-per-view buys, a person in the industry with knowledge who was not authorized to speak publicly told USA TODAY Sports.

The pay-per-view for the fight cost $49.99, which will generate an estimated $50 million, the source confirmed.

Sportico was the first to report the news.

Three of the top four fights all-time based on pay-per-view buys involved Mayweather, the retired champion, with his fight against Manny Pacquiao in 2015 generating a record 4.6 million pay-per-view buys.

The projected pay-per-view figures from the Mayweather-Paul fight would rank about 25th, according to Tapology.

The industry source said principals involved in the Mayweather-Paul fight would be happy with those numbers, in part because the fight took place on a Sunday night and that Paul was an unknown, having fought in one pro fight before the exhibition against Mayweather in Miami.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. fights Logan Paul during an exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium.
