Floyd Mayweather announces second fight with Manny Pacquiao on Instagram

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao are finally ready for their rematch. (Reuters)

It’s been three years since Floyd Mayweather Jr. handily defeated Manny Pacquiao in one of the most hyped bouts this century.

Now, the 41-year-old undefeated boxer is ready to give Pacquiao another shot at taking him down. At least according to his Instagram, that is.

Mayweather-Pacquiao II is on

In an early morning video posted on social media, Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) announced he’s coming out of retirement for another fight with his one-time rival.





The video shows both Mayweather and Pacquiao, 39, discussing a rematch with Mayweather telling his opponent he doesn’t want to hear anything about a hurt shoulder this time — a reference to Pacquiao’s team announcing after the fight that he had suffered an injury during training.

That fight was shown in pay-per-view and totaled more than 4.6 million buys, breaking viewership records in the United States.

Mayweather’s big payday

Back in 2015, Mayweather’s contract guaranteed him a purse of $100 million for the fight, though he ended up earning more than double that after defeating Pacquiao by unanimous decision.

He can likely expect to earn an even higher amount this time around. During his last fight against Conor McGregor, Mayweather took home another guaranteed $100 million just for showing up. That number reportedly rose to over $300 million after his technical knockout of McGregor in the 10th round.

By contrast, Pacquiao (60-7-2) went home with $160 million after his first fight against Mayweather. Those numbers can surely expect to go up for the rematch.

The Filipino boxer last fought Lucas Matthysse in July, earning his first knockout victory since 2009.

