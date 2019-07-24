Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao go at it on social media, mention possibility of rematch

Will fans finally get to see a Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao rematch? (John Gurzinski/AFP/Getty Images)

If there’s going to be a second fight between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, the seeds for it may have been planted Tuesday. Mayweather and Pacquiao traded barbs on social media, with one fighter even bringing up the possibility of a rematch.

It all started when the 42-year-old Mayweather, seemingly unprovoked, went after Pacquiao on Instagram.

Mayweather says a number of inflammatory things in there, but “the man’s entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name” is the one that sums up the nature of the post.

Mayweather was there when Pacquiao defeated Keith Thurman on Saturday in Las Vegas. Pacquiao believes Mayweather showed up because he wanted the attention.

.@FloydMayweather You come to my fight and then use my name in a post but I’m the one that is trying to stay relevant? 🤔 if you want to be relevant again... #MayPac2 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) July 24, 2019

Pacquiao, 40, then drops the #MayPac2 hashtag at the end of his post. Pacquiao is looking for redemption after losing the first fight with Mayweather in 2015.

The two traded posts again after that exchange. Mayweather talked more trash, and Pacquiao offered to draw up a contract for Mayweather so they could fight again.

The hype surrounding a rematch between Mayweather and Pacquiao has been off the charts since 2015. Mayweather has since retired from the sport, but the allure of one last fight with Pacquiao could be enough to pull Mayweather out of retirement.

