Flowers leads Western Michigan over Aquinas College 84-61

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) -- Michael Flowers scored 16 points as Western Michigan easily beat Aquinas College 84-61 on Wednesday night.

Brandon Johnson added 15 points for Western Michigan (7-5). Adrian Martin added 10 points.

Western Michigan scored a season-best 48 points in the first half, a season best, against the NAIA Saints.

Gabe Overway had 12 points for the Saints. Myles Patten and Andrew Myers scored 11 points each.

The Broncos are 5-1 at home for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Western Michigan matches up against Michigan State on the road next Sunday.

