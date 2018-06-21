Flowers and dragons as hats take stage at Ascot Ladies' Day

  • Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 21, 2018 Racegoers cheer during the 2.30 Norfolk Stakes REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
  • Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 21, 2018 Racegoers before the start of the racing REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
  • Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 21, 2018 Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew arrive during the carriage procession before the start of the racing REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
  • Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 21, 2018 Britain's Princess Anne and husband Tim Laurence arrive before the start of the racing REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
  • Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 21, 2018 Racegoers take a seat outside before the start of the racing REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
  • Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 21, 2018 General view as Shang Shang Shang ridden by Joel Rosario leads during the 2.30 Norfolk Stakes Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
  • Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 21, 2018 A racegoer looks on during the 2.30 Norfolk Stakes Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
  • Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 21, 2018 A racegoer poses before the start of the racing Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
  • Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 21, 2018 General view of a racegoers' shoes and drinks in the stands Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
  • Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 21, 2018 Britain's Queen Elizabeth steps down from a carriage as she arrives before the start of the racing REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
  • Racegoers travel to Royal Ascot from Waterloo Station in London, Britain June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
  • Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 21, 2018 Racegoers before the start of the racing Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
  • Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 21, 2018 Racegoers before the start of the racing Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
  • Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 21, 2018 Racegoers arrive before the start Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
  • Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 21, 2018 General view of racegoers' hats before the start of the racing Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
  • Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 21, 2018 A racegoer before the start of the racing REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
  • Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 21, 2018 Racegoers take a selfie before the start of the racing Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
  • Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 21, 2018 General view of a racegoers' dress before the start of the racing Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
  • Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 21, 2018 General view of racegoers before the start of the racing Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
  • Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 21, 2018 Racegoers arrive before the start of the racing REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
  • Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 21, 2018 Racegoers take a selfie before the start of the racing Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
  • Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 21, 2018 A racegoers before the start of the racing Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
  • Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 21, 2018 Racegoers before the start of the racing Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
  • Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 21, 2018 Racegoers before the start of the racing Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
  • Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 21, 2018 Racegoers pose before the start of the racing Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
  • Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 21, 2018 Racegoers pose before the start of the racing Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
  • Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 21, 2018 Racegoer poses before the start Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
  • Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 21, 2018 Armed police look on as racegoers arrive before the start Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
  • Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 21, 2018 Racegoers before the start Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
  • Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 21, 2018 A racegoer poses before the start of the racing REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
  • Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 21, 2018 Racegoers before the start of the racing Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Royal Ascot

ASCOT, England (Reuters) - Colorful blooms, buzzing bees and roaring dragons made an appearance at Royal Ascot on Thursday as revelers showed off their best millinery at the British horse-racing event's Ladies' Day.

Women wore a range of eye-catching hats, many of them decorated with feathers and flowers of all colors and sizes.

Others opted for quirkier choices such as a hat made up of honeycomb with bees, a pair adorned with roaring dragons and one carrying a bottle of fizz and two glasses.

The race meeting, held in Ascot just outside London, lasts five days and has become as much known for the fashion as for the sport.

(Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alison Williams)

