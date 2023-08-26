Flour Bluff football edges No. 2 Boerne in thrilling season opener
Flour Bluff football topped No. 2 Boerne in a shootout in the first game of the 2023 Texas high school football season.
Flour Bluff football topped No. 2 Boerne in a shootout in the first game of the 2023 Texas high school football season.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
Red rookie Spencer Steer seems to make a great catch ... but didn't.
Biles once again landed a skill that no other female gymnast has bothered attempting.
The 2023 season sees the end of rivalries, regional conferences and a four-team playoff. Whatever's coming next, it won't look anything like this.
Bryce Young got his final action of the preseason.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!
The Niners picked Sam Darnold over Lance to back up Brock Purdy.
Check out our first batch of quarterback fantasy draft rankings for 2023.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were unable to attend the event.
The demand to see Messi in America is only rising, with ticketing agencies reporting wild numbers for Saturday's Inter Miami-Red Bulls match in New York. Will Messi actually play?
These seven players have varying degrees of questions but also offer major fantasy upside. Our analysts explore their wide range of outcomes.
No team has won three straight national titles since Minnesota in the 1930s.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens makes the case for Sam Howell being a shrewd late-round draft target at quarterback.
There are several second-year receivers ready to take their game, and fantasy managers, to the next level this season.
Which route will you take to build a winning fantasy football team? Antonio Losada has you covered with a breakdown for each strategy.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The U.S. had never ranked worse than second in the FIFA world rankings.
F1 returns from its summer break this weekend for round 14 of the 2023 world championship at the Dutch Grand Prix.