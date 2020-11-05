Floundering Cam Newton among 4 things to know as Jets prep for Patriots in Week 9

Monday will be a very different Patriots-Jets game.

Not only will the Jets play a Tom Brady-less Patriots team for the first time since 2011, but Gang Green also faces off against a 2-5 team with its worst record since 2000. This could shape up to be Adam Gase’s first win of the season and first over the Patriots as the Jets’ coach, but New England still boasts a competitive team that should not be discounted.

The Patriots have been dominant against the Jets and Gase in recent years. Gase himself is 0-2 against New England as the Jets’ coach and 3-6 overall in his career. The Jets are also a far worse team than they were in 2019, especially on offense.

With that in mind here are four things to know about New England in Week 9.