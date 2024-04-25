FloSports secures exclusive live event rights to stream 57th Snowball Derby on FloRacing

AUSTIN, Texas — FloSports, a leading global sports media company, has added the crown jewel of super late model racing to its portfolio acquiring the exclusive live event rights to the 57th Snowball Derby. The annual event will be streamed live on FloRacing and extensively featured across FloRacing social channels in the lead up to the race. In support of the agreement, Five Flags Speedway has announced that it will increase the winner‘s purse to a record $50,000. The 57th Snowball Derby will stream live from the Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida, on Dec. 4-8 only on FloRacing.

The addition of the 57th Snowball Derby to the FloRacing calendar reinforces FloRacing‘s place as an essential destination for motorsport fans across the globe. Beyond streaming the main event live, FloRacing will provide comprehensive coverage of qualifying events and practice sessions, ensuring an immersive experience across all digital channels. Racing America will retain rights for Five Flags Speedway‘s regular season events and will continue to promote, cover and support the track throughout the year.

Since its creation in 1968, the Snowball Derby has commanded national attention becoming a required stop for late model drivers. It has long attracted the best drivers of NASCAR with past winners including current NASCAR Cup Series drivers Noah Gragson, Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, and Chase Elliott along with legendary drivers Donnie Allison and Darrell Waltrip.

“We‘re proud of what the Snowball Derby has become and are very grateful to the many who have supported the race throughout the years like speed51.com and Racing America, which continues to showcase our regular season events,” commented Tim Bryant, General Manager of the Five Flags Speedway. “What FloSports has done on the dirt side of short track racing is phenomenal, and to include the Snowball Derby into their asphalt programming is fantastic. We‘re looking forward to starting a new chapter with FloRacing and creating an exceptional experience for both the competitors and fans.”

Mark Floreani, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FloSports, added, “The Snowball Derby is one of the most popular races in the country and a must-see event on the racing calendar. By adding it to the FloRacing portfolio we are delivering more value to our fans who will get a premium viewing experience and robust storytelling across our digital channels in and around the race window.”