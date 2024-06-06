Flory Bidunga provides fitting Kokomo sendoff as Indiana All-Stars knock off Juniors

KOKOMO — Flory Bidunga’s last game at Memorial Gym was memorable even before it started.

Bidunga, this year’s IndyStar Mr. Basketball, returned to Kokomo after two days at his college home at Kansas to a rousing ovation as his name was announced for the Indiana All-Stars game vs. the Junior All-Stars on Wednesday night at Memorial Gym.

“I love the people in town,” Bidunga said. “It was good to see them again and I appreciate the support they have given to me.”

Indiana Junior All-Star Julius Gizzi (24) defends Indiana Senior All-Star Flory Bidunga (24) during the Indiana Boys Junior-Senior All-Star Game, Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at Kokomo Memorial Gym in Kokomo, Ind.

Then, in the building where he provided so many thrills and highlights over the past three years, the 6-9 Bidunga turned in one more outstanding performance. The Kokomo star finished with 34 points and 22 rebounds — the latter number breaking the record he shared with Cody Zeller in a Junior All-Star game — to lead the All-Stars to a 104-96 over the Junior All-Stars in front of a crowd of 3,407.

The All-Stars, coached by Kokomo’s John Peckinpaugh, clearly made it a priority to play through Bidunga, who was rarely stopped in shooting 15-for-23 from the field. His most impressive shot, though, was a top-of-the-key 3-pointer in the waning seconds of the first half.

How unusual was that shot? In Bidunga’s high school career, he was 1-for-9 from the 3-point line. His one make came on senior night.

“I cringed once he realized he was going to shoot it,” Peckinpaugh said with a chuckle. “But it looked good and he’s been working hard this spring and summer on extending that range.”

Bidunga also finished with five assists and three blocked shots as the All-Stars turned back a talented Junior All-Star team that every intention of knocking off the All-Stars, taking a one-point lead late in the first half when Trent Sisley of Heritage Hills heated up, scoring 16 of his team-high 18 points. But Bidunga’s 3-pointer helped the All-Stars take a 10-point lead into halftime.

Indiana Junior All-Star Chase Barnes (13) defends the shot of Indiana Senior All-Star Aaron Fine (5) during the Indiana Boys Junior-Senior All-Star Game, Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at Kokomo Memorial Gym in Kokomo, Ind.

“It’s easy to play with him,” said Ben Davis guard and Northwestern recruit K.J. Windham, who finished with 10 points and a team-high seven assists. “He’s obviously highly ranked for a reason. You can put him on the court with anybody and it’s easy to adjust. You can just throw the ball at the rim and he’s going to go get it.”

The All-Stars stayed comfortably ahead most of the second half. The Juniors pulled within five points early in the half before the All-Stars pushed the lead to 18. The Juniors rallied again, this time behind a flurry from East Chicago Central’s Dominque Murphy, who scored 12 of his 17 points after halftime, to get as close as eight points.

But that was that. Bidunga was pulled from the game with 67 seconds left. But he made his last shot count. With New Palestine’s Julius Gizzi guarding him at the top of the key, Bidunga dribbled to his right, then crossed to his dominant left hand, spun back to the middle of the lane and shot a 12-footer over the extended arm of Cathedral’s 6-9 Brady Koehler.

Swish.

“I’ve played with Flory for three years now in AAU and when I tell you you can throw that thing anywhere, I can throw it anywhere,” said All-Star Aaron Fine of Noblesville. “I can throw to the moon and he’d probably catch it. He just makes the game easier. We were talking in our warmup about how loud it was going to be when he was announced. And it was very, very loud. It was like our sectional crowd. I’m happy for him because it was awesome.”

The All-Stars will now prepare for the weekend doubleheader against the Kentucky All-Stars. The Friday girls-boys doubleheader will be played at Lexington Catholic High School, followed by the return games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday night.

There were a few bragging rights on the line against the Juniors, however. There was plenty of familiarity on both sides, most notably the Ben Davis duo of Windham and Mark Zackery IV guarding each other for several minutes.

“Mark was talking crazy before the game,” Windham said with a laugh. “I’m glad I got to shut him up. But that’s going to be our last time playing together on the same court in high school. We’ll see what college holds, but that was fun. We’re still competitors at the end of the day and still going to push each other.”

Purdue recruit Jack Benter of Brownstown Central finished with 19 points, including 5-for-8 from the 3-point line, and added five rebounds. Bidunga’s 34-point effort was second highest in the history of the seniors against the Juniors that dates to 1996, trailing only the 44 points scored by Trevon Bluiett of Park Tudor at Columbus North in 2014.

The All-Stars finished with 26 assists as a team on 42 field goals.

“I thought we played really well,” Fine said. “These last two practices have been about meshing. It’s a different function of a team because everybody on this team is the best player on their high school team. It’s an adjustment but I thought we did a pretty good job tonight. To have 26 assists is phenomenal in an all-star game. We shared the ball well.”

New Palestine’s Gizzi added 14 points for the Junior All-Stars and Braylon Mullins of Greenfield-Central provided several highlights in his 13-point night (he was 6-for-8 from the field).

But the night belonged to Bidunga and the senior Indiana All-Stars.

“He’s had a lot of special moments here," Peckinpaugh said, "and to see the crowd’s reaction when they introduced him and some of the plays he made was just a good ending to his career and his legacy here at Kokomo."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Mr. Basketball Flory Bidunga dominant as Indiana All-Stars beat Juniors