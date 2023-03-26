Flory Bidunga draws a crowd. Mike Woodson, John Calipari, Tom Izzo courtside for 4A final.

A few of college basketball's biggest coaching names have a front-row seat to Saturday's IHSAA Class 4A state championship game between Kokomo and Ben Davis.

While undefeated Ben Davis is chasing history, Kentucky's John Calipari, Michigan State's Tom Izzo and Indiana's Mike Woodson are there for another reason: Kokomo junior big man Flory Bidunga.

Mike Woodson and John Calipari getting a front row seat for Flory Bidunga pic.twitter.com/nHOBj3kzij — Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) March 25, 2023

Bidunga, ranked second No. 2 in the country by recruiting services, stands at 6-9 and holds offers from Cincinnati, Arizona State, Auburn, Bradley and Butler, according to 247Sports. Bruce Pearl, the coach at Auburn, was also spotted at the game to watch Bidunga.

IHSAA basketball state finals scores:Lutheran sets scoring record; Guerin falls in OT.

Bidunga wouldn't be the only Indiana prospect Izzo is interested in. The longtime coach has already landed 2023 commit Xavier Booker of Cathedral.

