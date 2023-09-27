Florio's start/sit decision on Joe Burrow in Week 4 'NFL Fantasy Live'
NFL Network's Michael F. Florio explains his start 'em, sit 'em decision on quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 vs. the Tennessee Titans.
NFL Network's Michael F. Florio explains his start 'em, sit 'em decision on quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 vs. the Tennessee Titans.
The Bengals picked up a desperately needed win while their offense continued to struggle with an ailing Joe Burrow.
A calf strain sustained in training camp has hobbled Burrow through the first two weeks of the regular season.
Burrow will play against the Rams despite a calf injury that's hobbled him through the first two weeks of the season.
It's still early, and the Bengals still may rebound to go on a deep playoff run like last season. But this year's version has had some alarming struggles, including in Sunday's home loss to the Ravens.
Burrow's status moving forward from a lingering calf injury remains murky amid an 0-2 Bengals start.
Burrow and the Bengals were expected to field one of the NFL's most explosive offenses in 2023. Hold that thought.
The 26-year-old is back from his calf injury and focused on beating the Browns.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. Browns game.
Joe Burrow got paid.
Joe Burrow was carted off the field after straining his calf in a training camp practice last month.
Higgins said he has "no clue" where his contract extension negotiations stand.
Watch Fantasy Football Live on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET for sit-start advice to help get your Week 4 lineup ready for victory.
With the NFL season heading into the last week of September, Scott Pianowski revisits his fantasy power rankings.
There has been a debate about the Eagles' signature play.
Antetokounmpo’s present and future loom over this deal, and apparently, Bucks ownership had no qualms about acquiring a player in Lillard who’s owed over $215 million over the next four years.
Lionel Messi left last week's game early due to fatigue, and he isn't playing on Wednesday night.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Dan Devine for a quick reaction to the surprise 3-team trade that sent longtime Portland Trail Blazer Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić played in just 16 games together last season after Irving was traded from the Nets in February.
For the second time in a month, College Football Playoff leaders delayed any decision — or even discussion — on a potential change to the CFP format.
It's a desperate time in Chicago, and it should be. The Bears keep bringing in saviors, but nothing ever gets saved.