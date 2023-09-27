Florio's start/sit decision on De'Von Achane in Week 4 'NFL Fantasy Live'
NFL Network's Michael F. Florio explains his start 'em, sit 'em decision on running back De'Von Achane of the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 vs. the Buffalo Bills.
NFL Network's Michael F. Florio explains his start 'em, sit 'em decision on running back De'Von Achane of the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 vs. the Buffalo Bills.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin delivers all the latest updates from around NFL backfields ahead of Week 4.
How often do you get a chance to add a player who just rushed for 200-plus yards off the waiver wire? Well, this is one of those weeks.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 4 might be the biggest game of the NFL season.
Don't be surprised if you have to spend all your FAB on these waiver wire pickups for Week 4.
The Dolphins are proving to be the equivalent of the fantasy easy button. Scott Pianowski breaks down their 70-point barrage and more from Week 3.
Are you ready for the 2023 fantasy football season to start? Antonio Losada kicks things off with a Week 1 TNF breakdown.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Watch Fantasy Football Live on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET for sit-start advice to help get your Week 4 lineup ready for victory.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to pull back the curtain and give an insider's perspective on the latest news around the NFL. The trio start with the Los Angeles Chargers and Mike Williams, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. Next, they discuss C.J. Stroud's breakout game and the future of the Houston Texans. Davante Adams has hinted that he'll potentially want out of Las Vegas if they continue losing, and Charles breaks down how it could happen. In other news, the Caleb Williams sweepstakes are on, and the hosts discuss whether or not Williams would actually go back to school another year. The Chicago Bears appear to be the odds-on favorite through three weeks. Later, Jason, Jori and Charles pull back the curtain on the latest stories around the NFL and how they're being handled in NFL front offices. The rumor that owners were upset about the Miami Dolphins running up the score last weekend was just that: a rumor, but on the other side of the field, the Denver Broncos are changing their mentality in the locker room after the historic loss. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has stayed consistent in his belief in Zach Wilson, but Charles is worried this could become a repeat of last season, when the defense began to turn on leadership for not holding Wilson accountable.
It was a surprise that Milwaukee added the superstar next to Giannis Antetokounmpo, and now there are more moves to monitor.
There has been a debate about the Eagles' signature play.
Taylor Swift watched the Chiefs' blowout win over the Bears last weekend with Travis Kelce's mom at Arrowhead Stadium.
With the NFL season heading into the last week of September, Scott Pianowski revisits his fantasy power rankings.
You read that right. Jalon Daniels & Co. could pose some problems for the Longhorns.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Dan Devine for a quick reaction to the surprise 3-team trade that sent longtime Portland Trail Blazer Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.
For the second time in a month, College Football Playoff leaders delayed any decision — or even discussion — on a potential change to the CFP format.
Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić played in just 16 games together last season after Irving was traded from the Nets in February.
It's a desperate time in Chicago, and it should be. The Bears keep bringing in saviors, but nothing ever gets saved.
The betting market has had a whale of a time getting a handle on Colorado, but things are becoming clearer now.