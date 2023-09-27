Florio's start/sit decision on Daniel Jones in Week 4 'NFL Fantasy Live'
NFL Network's Michael F. Florio explains his start 'em, sit 'em decision on quarterback Daniel Jones of the New York Giants in Week 4 vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada offers a full breakdown for tonight's matchup between the Giants and 49ers.
Wednesday was the first time anyone found out Bryce Young's ankle was injured.
Head coach Frank Reich didn't expound on the extent of the injury, but it forced Young to miss practice on Wednesday.
Are you ready for the 2023 fantasy football season to start? Antonio Losada kicks things off with a Week 1 TNF breakdown.
The No. 1-overall pick was back on the field for the first time in more than a week, and the signs point to starting against the Vikings.
Watch Fantasy Football Live on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET for sit-start advice to help get your Week 4 lineup ready for victory.
You read that right. Jalon Daniels & Co. could pose some problems for the Longhorns.
With the NFL season heading into the last week of September, Scott Pianowski revisits his fantasy power rankings.
There has been a debate about the Eagles' signature play.
Antetokounmpo’s present and future loom over this deal, and apparently, Bucks ownership had no qualms about acquiring a player in Lillard who’s owed over $215 million over the next four years.
The Astros and Mariners square off Wednesday in what will be a playoff atmosphere.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Which teams are getting their money's worth with the richest QB deals in the NFL?
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Dan Devine for a quick reaction to the surprise 3-team trade that sent longtime Portland Trail Blazer Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to pull back the curtain and give an insider's perspective on the latest news around the NFL. The trio start with the Los Angeles Chargers and Mike Williams, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. Next, they discuss C.J. Stroud's breakout game and the future of the Houston Texans. Davante Adams has hinted that he'll potentially want out of Las Vegas if they continue losing, and Charles breaks down how it could happen. In other news, the Caleb Williams sweepstakes are on, and the hosts discuss whether or not Williams would actually go back to school another year. The Chicago Bears appear to be the odds-on favorite through three weeks. Later, Jason, Jori and Charles pull back the curtain on the latest stories around the NFL and how they're being handled in NFL front offices. The rumor that owners were upset about the Miami Dolphins running up the score last weekend was just that: a rumor, but on the other side of the field, the Denver Broncos are changing their mentality in the locker room after the historic loss. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has stayed consistent in his belief in Zach Wilson, but Charles is worried this could become a repeat of last season, when the defense began to turn on leadership for not holding Wilson accountable.
Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić played in just 16 games together last season after Irving was traded from the Nets in February.
It's a desperate time in Chicago, and it should be. The Bears keep bringing in saviors, but nothing ever gets saved.
For the second time in a month, College Football Playoff leaders delayed any decision — or even discussion — on a potential change to the CFP format.
The Braves are singularly positioned to dominate MLB for years to come, thanks to a core of players signed to early-career, long-term deals.
"You've always got to believe you're the best." Brooks Koepka's determination shows why he'll be important to U.S. hopes.