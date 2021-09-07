Florio's five most underrated fantasy players 'NFL Fantasy Live'
NFL Network's Michael Florio shares his five most underrated fantasy players. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Le'Veon Bell faced the Ravens many times while he was a member of the Steelers and he may get a chance to play for his former AFC North rivals soon. Bell worked out for the Ravens on Monday and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Ravens are signing him to their practice squad. Schefter [more]
From second-tier starting running backs to up-and-coming young players, here are some potential value picks to help you ace your draft.
The Packers are 4.5-point "road" favorites over the Saints to open Week 1.
A prediction for the workload of Packers RB A.J. Dillion in Week 1 against the Saints.
So, you've finished your drafts, and maybe you're a bit uneasy about your rosters. Or maybe you feel you could've gotten someone else. Don't worry, Andy Behrens has you covered.
New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones told WEEI's Merloni & Fauria program Tuesday that he's been
Sam Cunningham, an All-American at USC, and star for the New England Patriots, has died at 71
Want to see how your fantasy running backs stack up at the position? Check out our Week 1 rankings.
Some players won't be on the field for the start of the season.
Matt Harmon, Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don get together to make some bold predictions about the upcoming fantasy football season, including the top fantasy players at each position, best fantasy rookies, RBs that will rise out of the “Dead Zone” and most disrespected WR.
Bill Belichick offered more insight Tuesday into the Patriots' decision to release Cam Newton and hand the starting quarterback job to Mac Jones.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
Want to see how your fantasy quarterbacks stack up at the position? Check out our Week 1 rankings.
Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
Here are five players you should consider adding as fantasy football waiver wire pickups entering Week 1 of the NFL season.
Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season is finally here, and our fantasy football analysts have you covered with their positional rankings!
Four Broncos quarterbacks placed their tracking devices in the corners of the room and then gathered together, the Los Angeles Times reported.
With the start of the season less than a week away, Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt is still declining to practice. Watt has been sitting out practice since the start of training camp because he wants a new contract, the Steelers haven’t given him one, and he doesn’t want to risk an injury until he [more]