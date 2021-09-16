Florio's five favorite flex starts for Week 2 'NFL Fantasy Live'
NFL Network's Michael F. Florio highlights his five favorite fantasy football flex starts for Week 2. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Josh Norris from the Underdog Football Show discuss the Sunday afternoon matchup between Dak Prescott’s Cowboys and Justin Herbert’s Los Angeles Chargers. What can Dallas do to earn it’s first victory of the season, or with Los Angeles run it’s record to 2-0. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
The Browns nearly beat the Chiefs, but they didn’t come close to shutting down receiver Tyreek Hill, who caught 11 passes for 197 yards on Sunday. Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods discussed the challenge of defending the Chiefs when meeting with reporters on Thursday. “You can’t cover them all,” Woods said. “There are a lot [more]
A look at the latest injury report for the Bengals.
The Raiders had hoped to incorporate backup quarterback Marcus Mariota regularly in their offense this season. That lasted all of one play. Mariota played one snap on Monday night and ran for 31 yards, but he aggravated a quadriceps injury and now will miss multiple weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Raiders [more]
Building a title team in Boston isn't as easy as some might think.
A high school football coach’s reaction to a player quitting the team has gone viral.
Pro Football Focus named Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as the player of the week for Week 1, and FOX Sports 1's Shannon Sharpe had a 'big problem" with that. Here's why.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones confirmed he did wink at Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts during their game on Sunday, and explained why.
Scott Pianowski reveals the players he says will fail to meet expectations in Week 2.
Yahoo Fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don identify a trio of players who could surprise in Week 2.
One of the key members of that peak Seattle squad was strong safety Kam Chancellor, who served as the ultimate alpha in a locker room full of them.
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano makes his pick and predictions for New York Giants vs Washington Football Team in NFL Week 2 action on Thursday Night Football.
Dre'Mont Jones thinks Urban Meyer needs to change up his coaching style to succeed in the NFL.
Dak Prescott proved he’s healthy while setting a prolific passing record against Tampa Bay, but it’s actually part of a troubling trend under Mike McCarthy. Here’s why.
Let's go deep for Week 2. Liz Loza unveils one sleeper fantasy pick at every position.
With his first game behind him, the reviews of Trevor Lawrence's performance against the Texans has brought in a few different takes.
Defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant was caught on camera in a heated exchange with Jeff Okudah on the bench on Sunday afternoon.
News about injuries at practice usually involves players, but that wasn’t the case at Cowboys practice on Wednesday. According to multiple reports, Cowboys assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett was carted off the field during the session. Lett suffered an apparent right leg injury and the severity of it is unknown at this point. Lett [more]
Mitchell's Week 1 breakout has many asking why the rookie wasn't picked higher than 194th overall in the 2021 NFL draft.
From Justin Fields' readiness to getting Khalil Mack going, here's what Bears coordinators had to say ahead of Week 2.