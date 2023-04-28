Florio: Jackson 'woke up' in contract negotiations
Mike Florio joins the Dan Patrick Show to recap the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, discuss Lamar Jackson's deal with the Ravens, and Aaron Rodgers' salary in New York.
Lamar Jackson had an epic Thursday, but he wasn't the only veteran QB with reason to smile. Matt Harmon examines Round 1's winners and losers.
After a long and occasionally prickly contract negotiation, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are officially relying on each other to deliver the Super Bowl he promised on draft night in 2018. Believe that.
Lamar Jackson is staying in Baltimore. No one is happier than his Ravens teammates.
The Jets will be popular among bettors this season.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down the long-awaited Aaron Rodgers trade.
Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the New York Jets.
It's hard to blame the Bears for being glad to see Rodgers go.
Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald kick off the show by giving their reactions to WR Odell Beckham Jr. signing a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens. Next, the duo attempt to break down which six teams have reportedly inquired about trading up to the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Later, Robinson and McDonald go through C Mac's top-five favorite player-team fits in the draft and how likely each fit is to become reality.
Don't worry, Jets fans, Aaron Rodgers is still in the team's plans for 2023.
Jackson reportedly had an interest in the Patriots, but one ex-player thinks he shouldn't.
Will Levis wasn't a first-round pick, but many teams in the second round should be interested.
It's the first time in the 21st century that the first round hasn't included at least one player from outside a power conference.
Here's how to watch the NFL Draft in 2023 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network for free and streaming TV like Fubo, Sling, YouTube, Hulu and more.
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger break down all of the fallout from round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.
Alabama was tied with Miami ahead of the 2023 NFL draft with first-round picks in 14 consecutive years.
Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab kick off their instant reaction to round one of the 2023 NFL Draft by discussing the Houston Texans' massive trade-up from 12th overall to third overall to select EDGE Will Anderson Jr. Charles gives the inside story behind how the trade went down, while Frank hates the trade and thinks they drastically overpaid. Next, the trio discuss the Indianapolis Colts selecting Florida QB Anthony Richardson fourth overall. Is Indy really the best place for Richardson given he will likely need time to develop? The group round out the draft by giving some of the most surprising picks of the night (looking at you, Detroit Lions) and some of the biggest winners before taking a look ahead at day two and some of the best prospects still left on the board.
Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, but a ton of good prospects are still available — including 10 players in our top 32 overall.
The betting odds on the second pick shifted in a major way right before the NFL draft.
Thompson transferred to Nebraska ahead of the 2022 season.