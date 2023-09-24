Florio absurdly claims Purdy's ‘weird' name not franchise QB-like originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

When Mike Florio hears the name "Brock Purdy," he does not think of an NFL franchise quarterback.

Not because of his ability on the field, but rather something so absurd that you will have to hear to believe.

On a recent episode of "PFT Live," Florio was joined by NBC Sports' Peter King, where he explained why it's hard for him to view Purdy as a franchise QB.

THE DUMBEST TAKE OF ALL TIME:



Mike Florio says Brock Purdy is NOT The #49ers franchise QB because his name is to close to TURDY🤯



“Brock Purdy is just kind of a weird name, it doesn’t sound like a franchise quarterback name, Purdy is a little to close to TURDY”



“I think… pic.twitter.com/8oxs1QhyZA — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 22, 2023

"I think, when you think of a franchise quarterback, you think of (a name like) Joe Montana, Dan Marino," Florio said. "Brock Purdy is just kind of a weird name, it doesn't sound like a franchise quarterback name. Purdy's a little too close to 'Turdy.' I just think people have a hard time looking at that name and saying 'That's a franchise quarterback.'"

King -- as you, the reader, probably are right now -- was stunned to hear Florio's reasoning. Of course, it's fair to assume that Florio's comments were made somewhat tongue-in-cheek ... right?

"That easily is the most ridiculous point you've ever made ... that's absurd, that's one of the silliest things I've ever heard," King said to Florio.

Florio doubled down on his take and believes he's not alone in thinking Purdy's name is not that of a franchise quarterback.

"I guarantee you I'm not the only person that's like 'well that's not a quarterback name' when he first landed on the radar screen last year," Florio added.

By a show of hands, how many of you agree?

Oh, nobody?

The 49ers hope that Purdy soon will be a household name and maybe one day a name forever remembered in franchise history.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast