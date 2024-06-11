All of Florida's SEC games now have time windows. See when the Gators will play this fall.

Television windows for all of Florida football's SEC games now have been announced.

On Tuesday, the league office set the times for the remaining games. Three definitive times were set: the road opener for the Florida Gators at Mississippi State will be a noon kickoff, along with their road matchup Nov. 9 at Texas and home finale Nov. 23 against Ole Miss.

UF's game at The Swamp against UCF on Oct. 5 will be at either 6 or 8 p.m.

Three other SEC games could be flexed to afternoon or evening kickoffs — at Tennessee on Oct. 12 (3:30 or 8 p.m.), Kentucky at The Swamp on Oct. 19 (3:30 or 8 p.m.) and LSU at The Swamp on Nov. 16 (3:30 or 8 p.m.).

The only Florida game without a time window is the season finale at rival Florida State on Nov. 30, because it's an ACC-controlled game.

2024 Florida football schedule

Aug, 31 — Miami, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Sept. 7 — Samford, 7 p.m., SEC Network+/ESPN+

Sept. 14 — Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Sept. 21 — at Mississippi State, noon, ABC or ESPN networks

Oct 5 — UCF, 6 or 8 p.m., TBA

Oct. 12 — at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. or 8 p.m., TBA

Oct. 19 — Kentucky, 3:30 p.m. or 8 p.m., TBA

Nov. 2 — vs. Georgia in Jacksonville, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Nov. 9 — at Texas, noon, ABC or ESPN Networks

Nov. 16 — LSU, 3:30 p.m. or 8 p.m., TBA

Nov. 23 — Ole Miss, noon, ABC or ESPN Networks

Nov. 30 — at Florida State, TBA

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: SEC announces time windows for 2024 Florida football games